Dallas ex-teacher appeals firing over porn



DALLAS (AP) A Dallas teacher who was fired when her past as a pornographic actress was exposed on social media, said she was a teenage victim of “sex slavery” and she wants her teaching job back.

The Dallas Morning News reported Resa Woodward was dismissed from her job at Balch Springs Middle School on Dec. 13. The dismissal letter cited her work in “adult content media” that was available online.

Woodward appealed to the Texas Education Agency, saying she was in an “abusive relationship” with a man who forced her into pornography, describing herself as “young, stupid and afraid.”

An ethics code requires Texas teachers to have good moral character.

Woodward’s attorney, Calvin Johnson, told WFAA-TV she should be commended for bouncing back from adversity.