Missouri man charged with trying to plan terrorist attack



KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Federal officials said a Missouri man was charged on Tuesday, Feb. 21, with helping to plan what he believed would be a terrorist attack in Kansas City.

Robert Lorenzo Hester Jr. was charged in federal court in Kansas City with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization. Hester, 25, of Columbia, was arrested Friday and the criminal complaint was released after he made his first court appearance on Tuesday.

An official with the U.S. attorney’s office in Kansas City said Hester, who served less than a year in the U.S. Army, met several times with people he believed to be Islamic State group sympathizers. They were actually undercover FBI agents.

Prosecutors said Hester agreed to participate in an attack scheduled for Monday, which was Presidents Day, that would’ve injured or killed many people.