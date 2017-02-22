Protesters set fire to building at camp entrance



BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) Developments on Wednesday, Feb. 22, about plans to close the protest encampment near the Dakota Access pipeline construction site in North Dakota (all times Central Standard Time).

2:15 p.m.

Some of the remaining protesters at the camp set fire to a building that was serving as the main entrance to the area.

North Dakota Indian Affairs Director Scott Davis said protesters also have strung barbwire across the opening to the encampment.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers set a 2:00 p.m. deadline for protesters to leave the camp that’s on federal land near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. At least 150 people marched out of camp ahead of the deadline, but others said they weren’t planning to leave on their own.

Nathan Phillips, a member of the Omaha Tribe in Nebraska, said he planned to move to another camp that’s on private land. He said he has been in North Dakota since Thanksgiving and has “had four showers since.”

2:00 p.m.

A large group of protesters who were camped out at the camp exchanged hugs and goodbyes after marching out of the camp ahead of a departure deadline set by the federal government. Many of them cried.

The group sang songs and prayed as they walked along a highway and over a bridge atop the Cannonball River. On two occasions they had to clear the road to make room for ambulances.

A bus from the United Tribes Technical College in Bismarck, along with four vans and a truck towing a trailer from the Standing Rock Episcopal Church, were waiting to transport the protesters. The state arranged for the bus to bring campers to a transition center in Bismarck.

Raymond King Fisher, a protester from Seattle, was one of the leaders of the march. He called it a difficult and emotional day. He ended the parade by saying, “We go in peace but this fight is not over.”

1:20 p.m.

Authorities said one person was burned in the fires set by protesters.

Cecily Fong, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Emergency Services, said the extent of the unidentified female’s injuries weren’t known. Fong said an ambulance was sent to the encampment.

Most of the 200 to 300 protesters who remained at the encampment walked out around 1:00 p.m. That was about an hour ahead of a deadline set by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the camp to close ahead of a spring flooding threat.

1:00 p.m.

About 150 protesters marched arm-in-arm out of the protest camp while singing and playing drums.

They left behind the smoldering remains of structures that were burned as part of a ceremony.

Several of the marchers carried signs. One man carried an American flag hung upside down.

12:30 p.m.

About 20 people said they wouldn’t leave the protest camp and were willing to get arrested.

Charles Whalen, 50, of Mille Lacs, Minnesota, said the group plans to offer “passive resistance” should law enforcement choose to enforce the departure deadline. Whalen said the group is not going to do “anything negative.”

Whalen, who is of Hunkpapa and Oglala descent, said he was encouraged by the protest effort and believed it would open discussions on treaty rights.

Another camper, Matthew Bishop, of Ketchikan, Alaska, tied down his possessions on the top of his car and prepared to move to a new camp in the area. He said protesters planned to regroup and “see what we can do.”

9:50 a.m.

Cleanup efforts at the camp are on hold after negotiations broke down between authorities and camp leaders.

Crews were working to tidy up the camp since January. Contractors were brought in last week to boost those efforts because authorities feared the onset of spring flooding at the camp near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation.

North Dakota Highway Patrol Lt. Tom Iverson said the delay was unfortunate since time is running out.

Camp wellness director Johnny Aseron said it’s too muddy for trucks and other heavy equipment following winter rain and snow. Camp officials also took issue with plans by authorities to have armed police escort the equipment into the camp.

12:16 a.m.

The Army Corps of Engineers’ plan to close the camp probably won’t end on-the-ground opposition.

It also may not spell the end of heavy law enforcement presence near where the Dallas-based developer is finishing the last big section of the pipeline. When completed, the pipeline will carry oil from North Dakota through the Dakotas and Iowa to a shipping point in Illinois.

The protest camp was around since August and at times housed thousands of people.