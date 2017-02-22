Latest from KNTU:

Today in History: Feb. 22

UNDATED (AP) Wednesday, Feb. 22, is the 53rd day of 2017. There are 312 days left in the year.

  • Highlight in History:
    • On Feb. 22, 1732, the first president of the United States, George Washington, was born in Westmoreland County in the Virginia Colony.
  • On this date:
    • In 1862, Jefferson Davis, already the provisional president of the Confederacy, was inaugurated for a six-year term following his election in Nov. 1861.
    • In 1892, Lady Windermere’s Fan by Oscar Wilde was first performed at London’s St. James’ Theater.
    • In 1909, the Great White Fleet, a naval task force sent on a round-the-world voyage by President Theodore Roosevelt, returned after more than a year at sea.
    • In 1924, President Calvin Coolidge delivered the first radio broadcast from the White House when he addressed the country over 42 stations.
    • In 1935, it became illegal for airplanes to fly over the White House.
    • In 1940, the 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, was enthroned at age four in Lhasa, Tibet.
    • In 1959, the inaugural Daytona 500 race was held; although Johnny Beauchamp was initially declared the winner, the victory was later awarded to Lee Petty.
    • In 1967, more than 25,000 U.S. and South Vietnamese troops launched Operation Junction City, aimed at smashing a Vietcong stronghold near the Cambodian border. (Although the communists were driven out, they later returned.)
    • In 1974, Pakistan officially recognized Bangladesh (formerly East Pakistan).
    • In 1980, the “Miracle on Ice” took place in Lake Placid, New York, as the United States Olympic hockey team upset the Soviets, 4-3. (The U.S. team went on to win the gold medal.)
    • In 1987, pop artist Andy Warhol died at a New York City hospital at age 58.
    • Also in 1987, talk-show host David Susskind was found dead in his Manhattan hotel suite; he was 66.
    • In 1997, scientists in Scotland announced they had succeeded in cloning an adult mammal, producing a lamb named “Dolly.” (Dolly, however, was later put down after a short life marred by premature aging and disease.)
  • Ten years ago:
    • Britain’s Ministry of Defense announced that Prince Harry, a second lieutenant in the British army, would be deployed to Iraq (officials later reversed the decision because of insurgent threats; Harry later served two tours of duty in Afghanistan).
    • The U.N. nuclear watchdog agency said Iran had ignored a Security Council ultimatum to freeze uranium enrichment, and instead expanded its program by setting up hundreds of centrifuges.
  • Five years ago:
    • Mitt Romney and Rick Santorum swapped accusations about health care, spending earmarks and federal bailouts in the 20th debate of the roller-coaster race for the Republican presidential nomination, held in Mesa, Arizona.
    • Two Marine Corps helicopters collided over a remote section of the California desert during a nighttime exercise, killing seven Marines.
    • A jury in Charlottesville, Virginia, found University of Virginia lacrosse player George W. Huguely V guilty of second-degree murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend and lacrosse player Yeardley Love in May 2010 (Huguely was sentenced to 23 years in prison).
  • One year ago:
    • President Barack Obama sent lawmakers an official $1.9 billion request to combat the spread of the Zika virus in Latin America and the U.S. (Congress passed a $1.1 billion package in Sept. 2016.)
    • The City Council of Charlotte, North Carolina, voted 7-4 to pass a new law allowing transgender people to choose public bathrooms that corresponded to their gender identity.
    • Country singer Sonny James, 87, died in Nashville.
    • British cinematographer Douglas Slocombe, 103, died in London.
    • The Lady Vols’ streak of 565 consecutive weeks in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll ended as Tennessee fell out of the Top 25.
  • Birthdays:
    • Actor Paul Dooley is 89.
    • Actor James Hong is 88.
    • Movie director Jonathan Demme is 73.
    • Actor John Ashton is 69.
    • Jazz drummer Joe LaBarbera is 69.
    • Actress Miou-Miou is 67.
    • Actress Julie Walters is 67.
    • Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving is 67.
    • Actress Ellen Greene is 66.
    • Former Sen. Bill Frist, R-Tenn., is 65.
    • Former White House adviser David Axelrod is 62.
    • Actor Kyle MacLachlan is 58.
    • World Golf Hall of Famer Vijay Singh is 54.
    • Actress-comedian Rachel Dratch is 51.
    • Actor Paul Lieberstein is 50.
    • Actress Jeri Ryan is 49.
    • Jazz bassist Rodney Whitaker is 49.
    • Actor Thomas Jane is 48.
    • TV host Clinton Kelly is 48.
    • Actress Tamara Mello is 47.
    • Actress-singer Lea Salonga is 46.
    • Actor Jose Solano is 46.
    • International Tennis Hall-of-Famer Michael Chang is 45.
    • Rock musician Scott Phillips is 44.
    • Singer James Blunt is 43.
    • Actress Drew Barrymore is 42.
    • Actress Liza Huber is 42.
    • Rock singer Tom Higgenson (Plain White T’s) is 38.
    • Jazz drummer Andres Fonseca is 32.
    • Actor Zach Roerig is 32.
    • Actor Daniel E. Smith is 27.
  • Thought for the day:
    • “It is infinitely better to have a few good men than many indifferent ones.” — President George Washington (1732-1799).
