Today in History: Feb. 22

UNDATED (AP) Wednesday, Feb. 22, is the 53rd day of 2017. There are 312 days left in the year.
- Highlight in History:
- On Feb. 22, 1732, the first president of the United States, George Washington, was born in Westmoreland County in the Virginia Colony.
- On this date:
- In 1862, Jefferson Davis, already the provisional president of the Confederacy, was inaugurated for a six-year term following his election in Nov. 1861.
- In 1892, Lady Windermere’s Fan by Oscar Wilde was first performed at London’s St. James’ Theater.
- In 1909, the Great White Fleet, a naval task force sent on a round-the-world voyage by President Theodore Roosevelt, returned after more than a year at sea.
- In 1924, President Calvin Coolidge delivered the first radio broadcast from the White House when he addressed the country over 42 stations.
- In 1935, it became illegal for airplanes to fly over the White House.
- In 1940, the 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, was enthroned at age four in Lhasa, Tibet.
- In 1959, the inaugural Daytona 500 race was held; although Johnny Beauchamp was initially declared the winner, the victory was later awarded to Lee Petty.
- In 1967, more than 25,000 U.S. and South Vietnamese troops launched Operation Junction City, aimed at smashing a Vietcong stronghold near the Cambodian border. (Although the communists were driven out, they later returned.)
- In 1974, Pakistan officially recognized Bangladesh (formerly East Pakistan).
- In 1980, the “Miracle on Ice” took place in Lake Placid, New York, as the United States Olympic hockey team upset the Soviets, 4-3. (The U.S. team went on to win the gold medal.)
- In 1987, pop artist Andy Warhol died at a New York City hospital at age 58.
- Also in 1987, talk-show host David Susskind was found dead in his Manhattan hotel suite; he was 66.
- In 1997, scientists in Scotland announced they had succeeded in cloning an adult mammal, producing a lamb named “Dolly.” (Dolly, however, was later put down after a short life marred by premature aging and disease.)
- Ten years ago:
- Britain’s Ministry of Defense announced that Prince Harry, a second lieutenant in the British army, would be deployed to Iraq (officials later reversed the decision because of insurgent threats; Harry later served two tours of duty in Afghanistan).
- The U.N. nuclear watchdog agency said Iran had ignored a Security Council ultimatum to freeze uranium enrichment, and instead expanded its program by setting up hundreds of centrifuges.
- Five years ago:
- Mitt Romney and Rick Santorum swapped accusations about health care, spending earmarks and federal bailouts in the 20th debate of the roller-coaster race for the Republican presidential nomination, held in Mesa, Arizona.
- Two Marine Corps helicopters collided over a remote section of the California desert during a nighttime exercise, killing seven Marines.
- A jury in Charlottesville, Virginia, found University of Virginia lacrosse player George W. Huguely V guilty of second-degree murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend and lacrosse player Yeardley Love in May 2010 (Huguely was sentenced to 23 years in prison).
- One year ago:
- President Barack Obama sent lawmakers an official $1.9 billion request to combat the spread of the Zika virus in Latin America and the U.S. (Congress passed a $1.1 billion package in Sept. 2016.)
- The City Council of Charlotte, North Carolina, voted 7-4 to pass a new law allowing transgender people to choose public bathrooms that corresponded to their gender identity.
- Country singer Sonny James, 87, died in Nashville.
- British cinematographer Douglas Slocombe, 103, died in London.
- The Lady Vols’ streak of 565 consecutive weeks in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll ended as Tennessee fell out of the Top 25.
- Birthdays:
- Actor Paul Dooley is 89.
- Actor James Hong is 88.
- Movie director Jonathan Demme is 73.
- Actor John Ashton is 69.
- Jazz drummer Joe LaBarbera is 69.
- Actress Miou-Miou is 67.
- Actress Julie Walters is 67.
- Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving is 67.
- Actress Ellen Greene is 66.
- Former Sen. Bill Frist, R-Tenn., is 65.
- Former White House adviser David Axelrod is 62.
- Actor Kyle MacLachlan is 58.
- World Golf Hall of Famer Vijay Singh is 54.
- Actress-comedian Rachel Dratch is 51.
- Actor Paul Lieberstein is 50.
- Actress Jeri Ryan is 49.
- Jazz bassist Rodney Whitaker is 49.
- Actor Thomas Jane is 48.
- TV host Clinton Kelly is 48.
- Actress Tamara Mello is 47.
- Actress-singer Lea Salonga is 46.
- Actor Jose Solano is 46.
- International Tennis Hall-of-Famer Michael Chang is 45.
- Rock musician Scott Phillips is 44.
- Singer James Blunt is 43.
- Actress Drew Barrymore is 42.
- Actress Liza Huber is 42.
- Rock singer Tom Higgenson (Plain White T’s) is 38.
- Jazz drummer Andres Fonseca is 32.
- Actor Zach Roerig is 32.
- Actor Daniel E. Smith is 27.
- Thought for the day:
- “It is infinitely better to have a few good men than many indifferent ones.” — President George Washington (1732-1799).