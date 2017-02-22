Trump to revoke transgender bathroom guidance



WASHINGTON (AP) A government official said the Trump administration will revoke guidelines that said transgender students should be allowed to use bathrooms and locker rooms matching their chosen gender identity.

The decision would be a reversal of an Obama-era directive issued in May 2016. It required public schools to grant bathroom access even if student records differ or others are uncomfortable. Administration officials said on Wednesday, Feb. 22, that the President believes the issue should be for the states to decide without federal involvement.

A government official with direct knowledge of the administration’s plans discussed them on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to speak on the record.

Although the guidance carried no force of law, transgender rights advocates have said it was necessary to protect students from discrimination. Opponents argued it was overreach.