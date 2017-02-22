Video shows Harrison Ford wrongly flying over airliner



SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) Newly released video shows a plane piloted by Harrison Ford mistakenly flying low over an airliner that was taxiing at a Southern California airport.

The 45 seconds of video released Tuesday, Feb. 21, shows the 74-year-old Star Wars and Indiana Jones star’s potentially serious mishap at John Wayne Airport in Orange County.

In it, an American Airlines 737 is taxiing slowly. Then Ford’s yellow, single-engine plane suddenly zooms in from the right of the frame, flying low over the airliner and casting its shadow down the middle of the bigger plane before landing on the taxiway.

He appeared to mistakenly land on a taxiway instead of a runway.

Ford was supposed to land on a runway that runs parallel to the taxiway.

In a previously released sound recording from air traffic control, Ford asks: “Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?”

The video also shows the same landing from the back, giving more time to the approach of Ford’s private plane.

The American Airlines Flight 1456, with 110 passengers and six crew members on board, departed safely for Dallas a few minutes after the incident.

The FAA is investigating and an official said the actor read a flight controller’s instructions back yet still somehow ended up aiming for the taxiway.

The investigation could result in anything from a simple warning letter to a suspension of Ford’s pilot’s license.