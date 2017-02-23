Conway thanks conservatives for election help



OXON HILL, Maryland (AP) Presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway thanked conservatives at the Conservative Political Action Conference for helping elect President Donald Trump.

Conway told the gathering in a Maryland suburb of Washington on Thursday, Feb. 23, that while Trump might not have naturally bonded with conservatives at first, “he went right to the grassroots and brought you along.”

“He earned the nomination in a way that was bottom-up, not top-down,” she said. She also described Trump as “a man who just absorbs information and people and experiences.”

The CPAC annual event draws more than 10,000 activists. Others from the Trump administration, including Vice President Mike Pence, was to speak later Thursday with Trump scheduled to address the group Friday.