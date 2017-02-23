Ed Secretary defends transgender bathroom move



OXON HILL, Md. (AP) Education Secretary Betsy DeVos defended the decision to rescind public-school bathroom rules for transgender students during her appearance on Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

“This was a huge example of the Obama administration’s overreach,” DeVos said. Speaking at the gathering of thousands of conservative activists near Washington, she said the guidance was “one-size fits all” and “top-down.” She said her approach is to put as much control as possible into state, local, and parental hands.

She said she wants to provide more flexibility on how education is delivered and experienced. DeVos also said with Trump in the White House and Republicans controlling Congress, conservatives now have a “unique window of opportunity” to expand school choice programs.