Ivanka Trump visits center for minority-owned businesses



WASHINGTON (AP) Ivanka Trump expanded her research on economic policy with a visit to a Baltimore center for minority-owned small businesses.

A Trump administration official confirmed the Wednesday, Feb. 22, visit to the Raymond V. Haysbert Center for Entrepreneurship at the Greater Baltimore Urban League. The official said the first daughter participated in a round table discussion with business owners.

The official requested anonymity to discuss details of the event.

Also in attendance were Linda McMahon, who heads the Small Business Administration, and Dina Powell, an assistant to the president and senior counselor for economic initiatives

National Urban League President Marc Morial invited Trump who has said she wants to work on policies to help women in business. She does not have an official administration job.