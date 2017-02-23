Mnuchin said goal is to pass tax reform by August



WASHINGTON (AP) Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the Trump administration was committed to getting major tax reform legislation through Congress by August. He also said President Donald Trump’s economic proposals would boost growth significantly to annual rates above 3 percent.

In a CNBC interview, Mnuchin said tax reform was the administration’s top economic priority with the goal of having a measure approved by the time Congress takes its August recess.

He said growth in a range of 3 percent to 3.5 percent was “very achievable” with implementation of Trump’s economic program that includes tax cuts and rolling back burdensome regulations.

“We’re looking at significant economic changes,” Mnuchin said in his first television interview since taking over as Treasury secretary a week earlier.