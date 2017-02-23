NYC lowers cost estimate for presidential protection



NEW YORK (AP) New York City officials have lowered the cost estimate for guarding President Donald Trump, his family, and their Manhattan residence.

Police Commissioner James P. O’Neill wrote a letter dated Tuesday, Feb. 21, to New York’s congressional delegation seeking reimbursement for NYPD expenses.

He said it cost about $24 million to guard the Trumps and Trump Tower during the 2 1/2 months between Election Day and Inauguration Day.

The original estimate was $35 million.

When the president is not in New York City, the department estimated it costs $127,000 to $146,000 a day to protect the first lady and their son.

If Trump is in New York City, the police department puts the estimate at $308,000 a day.

That would come out to about $50 million a year if Trump avoided returning to Manhattan, or just more than $60 million if he began returning on weekends.

The New York Times noted Trump has not yet returned to the city since his inauguration.