Texas agriculture chief OKs use of poison to bring a ‘hog apocalypse’



AUSTIN, Texas (AP) The Texas agriculture commissioner has approved the use of a poison he said may herald a “feral hog apocalypse” in a state where an estimated 2.5 million hogs roam.

Commissioner Sid Miller said bait food would be laced with warfarin, which is used as a blood thinner but has proven lethal to hogs.

Hunters already are allowed to kill the animals from land or air — Miller as a state senator authored legislation that allowed for the aerial killing of hogs.

The animals, which can produce three litters in two years, have long been seen by farmers as a nuisance that shreds fields and pastures.

It’s estimated they do $50 million in damage to crops and property each year.