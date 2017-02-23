Top White House aides describe great partnership



OXON HILL, Md. (AP) Two of President Donald Trump’s top advisors talked on Thursday, Feb. 23, to attendees of the Conservative Political Action Conference being held near Washington.

White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and top strategist Stephen Bannon said they have a great partnership and were helping Trump fulfill his campaign promises.

Media reports have suggested Priebus and Bannon don’t get along and have competing agendas.

Their joint appearance at CPAC outside the nation’s capital seemed geared toward countering those stories.

Bannon called Priebus “indefatigable.” Priebus said Bannon is “dogged” and “incredibly loyal.”

Both called on conservatives to stay active in helping the president enact an agenda that Bannon said centers on a “nationalist economic” approach.

“We are a nation with a culture and a reason for being,” Bannon said.