Trump sends top aides to Mexico amid deep strains with US



MEXICO CITY (AP) Mexico’s mounting unease and resentment over President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown loomed over a gathering of U.S. and Mexican leaders.

Americans had hoped the visit would project a strong future for relations between neighbors. Yet there were no shortage of tension points as U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly met Thursday, Feb. 23, with top Mexican officials.

Kelly is tasked with executing Trump’s plan to target millions for possible deportation. It’s Tillerson’s job to explain it to the rest of the world.

As the pair arrived in Mexico City, the two countries seemed far apart. A Trump administration official said relations were “phenomenal” and the leaders would “talk through” implementation of Trump’s enforcement plan. Mexican officials said tersely they wouldn’t accept Trump’s plan.