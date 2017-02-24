President Trump signs executive order to reduce regulation



WASHINGTON (AP) President Donald Trump signed a new executive order on Friday, Feb. 24, taking aim at government regulations.

The president said the order would direct each federal agency to establish a regulatory reform task force.

The task forces would then recommend which regulations they would like to simplify or eliminate.

The president has long argued that excessive regulations are “killing jobs, driving companies out of our country like never before.”

He said the regulator burden is “an impossible situation” for big and small businesses, but also said, “we’re going to solve it very quickly.”

Trump signed the order in the Oval Office surrounded by top executives from major corporations.

An earlier presidential order instructed agencies to identify two regulations to eliminate for every new one they create.