President Trump’s speech to conservatives evokes campaign



WASHINGTON (AP) Developments on Friday, Feb. 24, about President Donald Trump’s speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (all times Eastern Standard Time).

11:30 a.m.

The president’s speech to CPAC attendees was like a series of greatest hits from his campaign rallies.

He reminisced about his victory in the Republican primaries. He vowed to “build the wall” along the Mexican border. He denounced Hillary Clinton’s characterization of some of his supporters as belonging in a “basket of deplorables.”

And perhaps most strikingly, the crowd at the conference responded to his Clinton criticism with chants of “Lock her up!” just as they did at the president’s campaign rallies last year.

Further blurring the line between Candidate and President Trump: He left the conference stage to “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” by The Rolling Stones, the same exit music he used during the campaign.

11:10 a.m.

Trump signaled more reforms were ahead for the nation’s welfare system.

“It’s time for all Americans to get off welfare and get back to work,” he told the conservative crowd. “You’re going to love it.”

The nation’s welfare laws were overhauled under former President Bill Clinton in the 1990s. The changes provided states with grants in exchange for greater flexibility in how they could use funds.

There’s been a steady decline in the number of needy families participating in the nation’s welfare program since the mid-1990s.

“Jobs are already starting to pour back,” Trump said. He pointed to pledges for more manufacturing jobs in states like Ohio, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

11:04 a.m.

President Trump pledged that “in a matter of days,” his administration would take “a brand new action” to prevent potential terrorists from entering America.

Though the president did not specify what action his administration would take, administration officials said a new immigration ban would be released soon.

The original ban was knocked down by a federal court. “We will not be deterred from this course,” President Trump said.

He vowed he would “never apologize” for protecting the safety of the American people and promised “we are going to keep radical Islamic terrorism the hell out of country.”

The original order sparked widespread protest.

10:55 a.m.

President Trump reiterated his vow to deport immigrants in America illegally who have committed crimes.

“As we speak today, immigration officers are finding gang members, drug dealers and criminal aliens and throwing them the hell out,” the president said.

His declaration came the day after he and one of his Cabinet secretaries offered clashing takes on the nature of the deportation push.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly pledged in Mexico that the United States wouldn’t enlist its military to enforce immigration laws and there would be “no mass deportations.”

But only hours earlier President Trump suggested the opposite, saying it would be a “military operation.”

Presidential spokesman Sean Spicer later said the president used “military” as an adjective and was stressing “precision.”

10:50 a.m.

During his CPAC speech, Trump said he inherited a “failed health care law,” and labeled it as a threat to the nation’s medical system, calling it a “total catastrophe.”

The president reiterated his promise to repeal and replace the sweeping health care law signed into law by former President Barack Obama.

Trump said “Obamacare” doesn’t work and it covers “very few people,” even though the 2010 Affordable Care Act has provided medical insurance to 20 million Americans. The president said he and the Republican-led Congress would “make it much better” and “less expensive.”

10:45 a.m.

The president complained about the media’s use of anonymous sources and accused news outlets of making up sources for damaging reports about his administration.

Trump spoke just hours after members of his own staff held a press briefing in which they refused to attach their names to the information.

The president repeated his attacks on what he has called the “fake news” media. He said fake reporting is the “enemy of the people.”

8:00 a.m.

President Trump sent out a tweet blaming the FBI for failing to stop leaks to the media, and said the information reported was classified and could have a “devastating effect” on the country.

“The FBI is totally unable to stop the national security ‘leakers’ that have permeated our government for a long time. They can’t even find the leakers within the FBI itself,” the president wrote.

His tweet followed reports that White House chief of staff Reince Priebus had asked a top FBI official to dispute media reports that Trump’s campaign advisers were frequently in touch with Russian intelligence agents during the election.