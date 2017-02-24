Today in History: Feb. 24

UNDATED (AP) Friday, Feb. 24, is the 55th day of 2017. There are 310 days left in the year.
- Highlight in History:
- On Feb. 24, 1942, the SS Struma, a charter ship attempting to carry nearly 800 Jewish refugees from Romania to British-mandated Palestine during World War II, sank in the Black Sea off Turkey after it was torpedoed by a Soviet submarine; all but one of the refugees on board perished.
- On this date:
- In 1582, Pope Gregory XIII issued an edict outlining his calendar reforms. (The Gregorian Calendar is the calendar in general use today.)
- In 1868, the U.S. House of Representatives impeached President Andrew Johnson following his attempted dismissal of Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton; Johnson was later acquitted by the Senate.
- In 1912, the American Jewish women’s organization Hadassah was founded in New York City.
- In 1920, the German Workers Party, which later became the Nazi Party, met in Munich to adopt its platform.
- In 1938, the first nylon bristle toothbrush, manufactured by DuPont under the name “Dr. West’s Miracle Toothbrush,” went on sale.
- In 1955, the Cole Porter musical Silk Stockings opened at the Imperial Theater on Broadway.
- In 1966, Kwame Nkrumah, the first president of Ghana, was overthrown in a military coup while he was visiting Beijing; he was replaced by Joseph Arthur Ankrah.
- In 1975, the Congressional Budget Office, charged with providing independent analyses of budgetary and economic issues, began operating under its first director, Alice Rivlin.
- In 1983, a congressional commission released a report condemning the internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II as a “grave injustice.”
- In 1987, Fawn Hall, former personal secretary to fired National Security Council aide Oliver L. North, posed for news photographers outside her attorney’s office, calling the attention “a little overwhelming.”
- In 1992, Nirvana lead singer Kurt Cobain married Hole lead vocalist Courtney Love in Hawaii.
- In 1996, Cuba downed two small American planes operated by the group Brothers to the Rescue that it claimed were violating Cuban airspace; all four pilots were killed.
- Ten years ago:
- A suicide truck bomber struck worshippers leaving a Sunni mosque in Habbaniyah, 50 miles west of Baghdad, killing at least 52 people.
- The Virginia General Assembly passed a resolution expressing “profound regret” for the state’s role in slavery.
- Denver Broncos running back Damien Nash, 24, collapsed and died after hosting a charity basketball game in suburban St. Louis.
- Five years ago:
- Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, in Tunisia for a conference on Syria, called Russia and China “despicable” for opposing U.N. action aimed at stopping the bloodshed caused by the Damascus regime’s crackdown on an anti-government uprising.
- Jan Berenstain, 88, who with her husband, Stan, wrote and illustrated the Berenstain Bears books, died in Solebury Township, Pennsylvania.
- One year ago:
- The Senate overwhelmingly confirmed Dr. Robert Califf to be commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration.
- President Barack Obama nominated Carla Hayden, longtime head of Baltimore’s library system, to be the 14th Librarian of Congress; Hayden became the first woman and the first African-American to hold the position.
- An Indianapolis man was convicted of murder, arson, and insurance fraud for his role in a 2012 house explosion that killed two neighbors and devastated a subdivision. (Bob Leonard was sentenced to two consecutive life prison terms without parole, plus 70 years.)
- Surgeons at the Cleveland Clinic performed the nation’s first uterus transplant on a 26-year-old woman, using an organ from a deceased donor (however, the transplant failed).
- Birthdays:
- Actor-singer Dominic Chianese is 86.
- Movie composer and jazz pianist Michel Legrand is 85.
- Opera singer-director Renata Scotto is 83.
- Singer Joanie Sommers is 76.
- Former Sen. Joseph Lieberman, I-Conn., is 75.
- Actor Barry Bostwick is 72.
- Singer-writer-producer Rupert Holmes is 70.
- Jazz bassist Bob Magnusson is 70.
- Actor Edward James Olmos is 70.
- Rock singer-musician George Thorogood is 67.
- Actress Debra Jo Rupp is 66.
- Actress Helen Shaver is 66.
- News anchor Paula Zahn is 61.
- Baseball Hall of Famer Eddie Murray is 61.
- Country singer Sammy Kershaw is 59.
- Actor Mark Moses is 59.
- Actress Beth Broderick is 58.
- Singer Michelle Shocked is 55.
- Movie director Todd Field is 53.
- Actor Billy Zane is 51.
- Actress Bonnie Somerville is 43.
- Jazz musician Jimmy Greene is 42.
- Rhythm-and-blues singer Brandon Brown (Mista) is 34.
- Rock musician Matt McGinley (Gym Class Heroes) is 34.
- Actor Wilson Bethel is 33.
- Actor Alexander Koch is 29.
- Rapper-actor O’Shea Jackson Jr. is 26.
- Thought for the day:
- “Be kind to unkind people — they need it the most.” — Ashleigh Brilliant, English-born American writer.