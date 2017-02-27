Seven dead after gunmen shoot at Sri Lanka prison bus



COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) Media reports said seven people were killed when gunmen shot at a bus transporting prisoners to a court in southwest Sri Lanka on Monday, Feb. 27.

Maharaja TV said five inmates, including a suspected gang leader, and two prison guards were killed in the attack near the town of Kalutara, about 50 kilometers south of the capital, Colombo.

The gunmen escaped after the shooting.

The motive for the attack was not immediately known. Police and prison officials were unavailable for comment.

There were several incidents in the past in Sri Lanka in which rival criminal gangs have targeted each other on court premises or inside prison vehicles.