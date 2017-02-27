Troops push further into western Mosul



BAGHDAD (AP) A senior Iraqi police commander said troops took control on Monday, Feb. 27, of the western side of a key bridge in Mosul amid intense clashes with the Islamic State group.

Maj. Gen Thamir Ahmed, commander of the Federal Police Rapid Response Force, said his forces pushed into Mosul’s western Gawsaq neighborhood and reached the foot of what’s known locally as the 4th Bridge.

Thamir told The Associated Press that IS fighters fought back with snipers, anti-tank missiles, and suicide car bombs, describing the clashes as “fierce.” He added that Iraqi troops suffered casualties, but didn’t give a specific number.

All the Mosul five bridges, spanning the Tigris River to the city’s government-controlled eastern side, were all destroyed by airstrikes in 2016.