Trump budget will hike defense spending by $54B



WASHINGTON (AP) Administration officials said President Donald Trump’s upcoming budget proposed a whopping $54 billion increase in defense spending and imposed corresponding cuts to domestic programs and foreign aid.

White House budget officials outlined the information during a phone call with reporters on Monday, Feb. 27, given on condition of anonymity. The budget officials on the call ignored requests to put the briefing on the record, even though Trump decried on Friday the use of anonymous sources by the media.

Trump’s defense budget and spending levels for domestic agency operating budgets are planned to be revealed in a partial submission to Congress in March, with proposals on taxes and other programs coming later.

The approximately 10 percent increase for the Pentagon would fulfill a Trump campaign promise to build up the military. One official said there would be a reduction in foreign aid and that most domestic agencies would face cuts.