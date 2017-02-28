Trump on immigration, education, health care



WASHINGTON (AP) Details about President Donald Trump’s first address to Congress Tuesday, Feb. 28 (all times Eastern Standard Time).

10:10 p.m.

President Trump’s address took an emotional turn when he introduced the widow of a Navy SEAL killed in a raid in Yemen on Jan. 29.

A teary-eyed Carryn Owens took deep breaths and wept while the joint chamber offered a long standing ovation in the memory of William “Ryan” Owens — something Trump later joked may have broken a record.

“Ryan was a part of a highly successful raid that generated large amounts of vital intelligence that will lead to many more victories in the future against our enemies,” Trump said Defense Secretary Mattis had told him.

Owens “laid down his life for his friends, for his country, and for our freedom — we will never forget him,” the president said.

Three other U.S. service members were wounded.

10:02 p.m.

Trump said he ordered the Homeland Security Department to create an office to serve American victims of crimes committed by immigrants. Trump had invited four Americans to attend his speech whose families were affected by crimes committed by immigrants in the U.S. illegally.

Trump said the office will be called “VOICE” — Victims Of Immigration Crime Engagement. There were audible groans and sounds of surprise from people in the audience when Trump said the name of the new office.

The president said the U.S. must support law enforcement and support the victims of crime. He said the new office will provide a voice to people ignored by the media and “silenced by special interests.”

10:00 p.m.

Trump declared “education is the civil rights issue of our time” and called upon Congress to pass an education bill to fund school choice for disadvantaged youth.

Trump said such a measure would help “millions of African-American and Latino children” and said families “should be free to choose the public, private, charter, magnet, religious, or home school that is right for them.”

The president, a proponent of charter schools, singled out Denisha Merriweather from Florida, who was one of his invited guests at his speech.

Trump said Merriweather, who failed third grade twice, was able to enroll in a private center for learning with the help of a tax credit scholarship program. She later graduated from high school and college.

9:52 p.m.

Trump said his administration wants to work with Republicans and Democrats to ensure paid family leave for new parents.

He has a goal for paid family leave that he first mentioned at the Republican National Convention. It’s an idea that Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, encouraged her father to embrace.

The president still has yet to flesh out a proposal or offer details about his paid family leave plan.

Trump said he wants to work to make childcare “accessible and affordable.” He also said both parties should work together on women’s health, clean air and water, infrastructure, and the military.

9:50 p.m.

The president outlined his principles for repealing and replacing the Obama-era health care law.

Trump said Americans with pre-existing conditions should have access to coverage and there should be a stable transition for those enrolled in the exchanges.

He said people should have help purchasing their own coverage through tax credits and expanded health savings accounts. He said governors should have the resources and flexibility they need with Medicaid, the joint federal-state health program for the poor and elderly.

In his televised speech, Trump also said legal reforms should be used to protect patients and doctors, and Americans should be able to buy health insurance across state lines.

9:48 p.m.

Trump declared “real and positive immigration reform is possible” and called for bipartisan support.

He said he wants to overhaul the nation’s system of legal immigration in favor of a “merit-based” system. That switch away from allowing lower-skilled immigrants could reduce the overall number of legal immigrants allowed to enter the United States.

Trump claimed it would “save countless dollars” by driving up wages and would help immigrant families reach the middle class.

The speech came hours after he told news anchors he was open to legislation that could provide a pathway to legal status, a significant change in tone on a signature campaign issue.

9:46 p.m.

For House Republican leaders, the president came tantalizingly close to endorsing their plan to overhaul the tax code by imposing a new tax on imports while exempting exports. But, he stopped just short.

“We must create a level playing field for American companies and workers,” Trump said. “Currently, when we ship products out of America, many other countries make us pay very high tariffs and taxes – but when foreign companies ship their products into America, we charge them almost nothing.”

Without providing specifics, Trump said he would propose to change that.

For weeks, the administration has sent mixed signals about the House Republican plan, leaving lawmakers to interpret contradicting statements. Meanwhile, a growing number of Republican senators have condemned the plan.

9:45 p.m.

The president called for a “new program of national building.”

Invoking President Dwight Eisenhower’s infrastructure program to create the nation’s interstate highway system, Trump said it’s time again for Americans to come together to rebuild itself.

Trump said he’ll ask Congress for $1 trillion for U.S. infrastructure, financed by public and private capital. He said it will create millions of new jobs.

The president lamented the amount of money the U.S. has spent over the years building up other nations’ infrastructure. He said the U.S. should have focused on rebuilding itself.

Trump said two principles will guide the infrastructure project: “Buy American, and hire American.”

9:40 p.m.

Trump declared his administration “will shortly take new steps to keep our nation safe,” pledging new executive action to restrict immigration.

His initial ban on immigration from seven Muslim-majority nations was struck down by a federal court.

The president was expected to announce a new, overhauled plan on Wednesday.

He vowed in his speech that this administration “has been working on improved vetting procedures” and would “keep out those who would do us harm.”

9:38 p.m.

A young Iraqi immigrant whose return to Maine was delayed by the president’s travel ban received a warm welcome from Defense Secretary James Mattis.

Banah Al-Hanfy, 20, attended Trump’s speech to Congress as a guest of Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine.

Pingree tweeted a photo of the college student meeting Gen. Mattis at the Capitol. She wrote that Mattis told Al-Hanfy, “you are most welcome here.”

Pingree also tweeted a photo of Al-Hanfy shaking hands with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Trump’s order delayed Al-Hanfy’s trip from Baghdad and separated her from her family for 10 days.

Al-Hanfy’s father, Labed, has worked as an interpreter for the U.S. military in Iraq and her family had special immigrant visas.

9:36 p.m.

President Trump said the U.S. was taking strong measures to protect itself from “radical Islamic terrorism.”

Trump used the term emphatically in his speech. It was a departure from former President Barack Obama, who opted not to use that term. Obama argued it emboldened extremists by playing into an incorrect belief that the U.S. was at war with Islam.

Trump said it was reckless to allow people into the U.S. uncontrolled from places where they can’t be fully vetted. He said the U.S. can’t be “a sanctuary for extremists.”

The president said his administration was working on better vetting procedures and would soon take “new steps” to keep Americans safe.

9:34 p.m.

Trump sought to make the case for his tougher immigration rules and the construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border.

He said the nation wants “all Americans to succeed” but it can’t happen “in an environment of lawless chaos.” He said the U.S. needs to restore the “rule of law” to our borders.

Trump said the country will soon begin construction on the wall and it will be an “effective weapon against drugs and crime.”

He said his administration was removing gang members, drug dealers, and criminals from the United States. Trump said “bad ones” were going out as he spoke.

9:33 p.m.

The president claimed credit for taking steps in his first weeks that were already bolstering the U.S. economy.

Trump said major companies including Ford and Intel announced plans to invest in the U.S. and create jobs. He pointed to gains in the stock market and his hiring freeze for federal workers.

Trump said he had started to “drain the swamp” with a five-year lobbying ban for government officials. He said he was helping create jobs by enabling construction on a pipeline and curtailing government regulations.

Trump also touted his move to remove the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade deal.

9:30 p.m.

The president cast 2016 as a year in which the “earth shifted beneath our feet,” and pointed to his victory as a “rebellion” that “started as a quiet protest” and turned into a “loud chorus.”

Trump said thousands of Americans spoke out together and their chorus “became an earthquake.”

He said people turned out by the tens of millions united by one demand: that America put its own citizens first. Trump said that only then could we `Make America Great Again,’ referring to his campaign mantra.

9:20 p.m.

Trump opened his address to a joint session of Congress by condemning recent threats against Jewish community centers and a fatal shooting in Kansas that was being investigated as a hate crime.

“While we may be a nation divided on policies, we are a country that stands united in condemning hate and evil in all its forms,” he said.

The president received criticism from some civil rights groups who had accused him of being slow in denouncing the violent acts. He had yet to discuss the murder of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, one of two Indian men shot in a bar outside Kansas City.

There have also been dozens of threats against Jewish community centers — and vandalism in Jewish cemeteries — across the nation in recent weeks.

9:17 p.m.

A few empty seats and no clapping from Democrats greeted President Trump as he arrived in the House chamber.

Democrats who eagerly packed the aisle seats to shake hands with President Barack Obama the past two terms sent a message to the Republican president. They avoided the aisle seats and few shook the president’s hand.

Democratic women wore white to show solidarity with the suffrage movement.

As the president spoke, Republicans jumped up and applauded. Democrats sat.