House of Lords chides UK govt, backs EU citizens’ rights



LONDON (AP) Britain’s unelected House of Lords handed the government a stinging — though likely temporary — defeat on its plans to leave the European Union, and resolved that EU citizens should be promised the right to stay in the U.K. after it quits the bloc.

By a vote of 358 to 256, Parliament’s upper chamber inserted a clause protecting EU nationals’ status into a bill authorizing the government to begin EU exit talks.

The Labour Party’s Brexit spokeswoman in the Lords, Dianne Hayter, said Wednesday, March 1, the amendment was crucial because “you can’t do negotiations with people’s futures.”

The promise may not turn out to be binding on the government. The change must go to a vote in the elected House of Commons, where there is a good chance it will be rejected.