Judge enters plea for suspect in Orlando officer killing



ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) A judge entered a plea of not guilty on behalf of a suspect in the shooting death of an Orlando police lieutenant.

News outlets reported the suspect didn’t enter a plea when asked to do so during a Wednesday, March 1, hearing. Judge Frederick Lauten entered the plea after determining the suspect was competent enough to represent himself.

Court records show, however, that the judge appointed an attorney with the Office of Public Defender as a standby counsel.

Lt. Debra Clayton was gunned down Jan. 9 outside a store while attempting to capture a suspect wanted in the shooting death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend a month earlier.

The suspect was taken into custody several days later after a massive manhunt.