Women formally charged with murdering N. Korean



KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) Developments on Wednesday, March 1, about the death of Kim Jong Nam, half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (all times Malaysia Time).

10:30 a.m.

Two women accused of smearing VX nerve agent on Kim Jong Nam, were charged with murder after they arrived in court under heavy protection.

Kim Jong Nam was attacked at a busy Kuala Lumpur airport terminal on Feb. 13 and died shortly after two women went up behind him and wiped something onto his face.

Both women reportedly said they thought they were part of a prank TV show playing harmless tricks on unsuspecting passengers. One of the suspects, an Indonesian woman, told authorities that she was paid the equivalent of $90.

3:15 p.m.

North Korea sent a high-level delegation to Malaysia to seek the return of Kim Jong Nam’s body.

The delegation included Ri Tong Il, former North Korean deputy ambassador to the United Nations.

Ri said the delegation was also seeking the “development of friendly relationships” between North Korea and Malaysia.