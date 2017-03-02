California snowpack nearing record depths



UNDATED (AP) California surveyors said the Sierra Nevada snowpack was close to setting records after five years of punishing drought.

Officials said Wednesday, March 1, the snowpack’s water content measured at 185 percent of normal. A year ago, it was 84 percent of normal.

The snowpack is vital because it provides one-third of the state’s water to homes and farms when it melts in the spring and summer.

Frank Gehrke, the state’s chief snow surveyor, said the snowpack in some places was nearing levels last seen in 1983.

State climatologist Michael Anderson called the current levels historic, especially in the central and southern Sierra Nevada, where double the normal amount of snow has fallen.

Doug Carlson of the state Department of Water Resources said the winter’s historic snow and rainfall has not been seen in California for decades.

It’s also good for skiers because resorts are extending their seasons.

Mammoth Mountain’s Lauren Burke said slopes there should be open for skiers celebrating Independence Day.

California faces an estimated $50 billion price tag for roads, dams, and other infrastructure threatened by floods such as the one that severely damaged Oroville Dam.

Nearly 200,000 people were evacuated in early February because of fears of a catastrophic flood.

California Natural Resources Secretary John Laird said proposals by Gov. Jerry Brown for $387 million for flood control and emergency response were “an important start” but fall far short of the amount needed to address flood projects statewide.

Laird told state lawmakers on Feb. 22 that California was experiencing what is likely its wettest year ever.

Damage to California’s highways was estimated at nearly $600 million.

“What’s required is to take some immediate action and then over the longer term we have to invest billions of dollars in California infrastructure,” said Gov. Brown, a Democrat. “We’ve got to belly up to the bar and start spending money.”

Billions of dollars in flood projects have eased fears of levee breaks near California’s capital and some other cities, but state and federal workers have been joining farmers with tractors in round-the-clock battles to stave off any chain-reaction failure of rural levees protecting farms and farm towns.

As the wet winter forces operators of dams to send more water roaring downstream, the struggle to spot and shore up weak spots in nearly 1,600 miles of levees in the Central Valley has been unrelenting, said Rex Osborn, spokesman for emergency operations in San Joaquin County, one of the nation’s main farm and dairy counties.

Hundreds of workers with the state conservation corps, engineers, water experts, emergency-management officials and others scrambled again on Feb. 23 to lay down more rock and earth on levees where flood water was threatening to burst through saturated berms.

“There’s a flood fight taking place at a dozen different places,” Osborn said about the levees in his county.

“If they just hold and do their job,” Osborn said. “But if one thing throws it off …”

Once the waters ease sometime this summer, California lawmakers will look at releasing $500 million to patch and upgrade the state’s strained flood control system.

But Jeffrey Mount, a flood-control expert and senior fellow at the Public Policy Institute of California think tank, and other experts said Central Valley levees alone need billions of dollars in work.

Northern California has received more than twice the normal amount of rain and snow this winter. Full rivers and water surging from dam spillways were pouring water into the Central Valley, a 450-mile-long depression running north and south through the heart of California. The region absorbs runoff from coastal mountains and the Sierra Nevada.

Winter rains used to turn the Central Valley into an inland sea hundreds of miles wide each rainy season. The capital, Sacramento, flooded regularly, forcing one governor, Leland Stanford, to row a boat to his 1862 inauguration, according to state lore.

As recently as 1997, Central Valley levee breaks flooded hundreds of square miles and caused billions of dollars in property damage. Nine people died in floods that winter.

Massive spending since then, including a $5 billion bond issue approved by state voters, has strengthened the system of levees, wetlands and weirs that protect the nearly 500,000 residents of Sacramento, along with the people in most of the smaller vulnerable cities elsewhere in the Central Valley.

So far, thanks partly to California’s flood-control efforts and partly to the luck of breaks between storms, experts said, the Central Valley was spared from major levee breaks this time around. Flooding that forced thousands from San Jose the week of Feb. 20 came from an overfull reservoir that caused a creek to top its banks, not from a levee break.

“If the system hadn’t been here, all the major cities would have been under water” this winter, said Joe Countryman, a flood-prevention veteran on the Central Valley’s flood-control board. “I can tell you that for sure.”

In rural areas, farmers and others who own and primarily benefit from the levees are expected to maintain them and be the first responders when trouble strikes. Fewer than half of the 1,600 miles of Central Valley levees qualify for repairs through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, whose standards limit, for example, any trees along riverside levees.

The week of Feb. 20, along the San Joaquin River, farmers rolled out in tractors and other heavy equipment, working through the night, when they noticed a 30-foot break in a levee after a filling dam upstream had to release more water, alfalfa grower Tom Coit said.

The emergency work that farmers and federal and state workers have done on the rural levees is saving their own fields and cattle while preventing the single levee break that could set off a chain of breaks, threatening farm towns downstream, said Osborn, the San Joaquin County emergency spokesman.

It’s a fight that farmers and public employees will be fighting until mid-summer, when the runoff from Sierra Nevada snow eases, said Mount, the water expert.

That’s when California should start another round in its fight for the levees, Mount said — $20 billion in long-needed maintenance and improvements statewide, including preparing for the stronger flows that are coming more often as the climate changes.

“When we wake up, and the waters have passed through…we’re going to see a very tired, damaged, levee system,” Mount said.