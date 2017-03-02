Egypt’s Mubarak acquitted in final ruling on 2011 deaths



CAIRO (AP) Egypt’s top appeals court issued a final ruling that acquited former President Hosni Mubarak on charges of killing protesters during the 2011 uprising that ended his nearly three-decade reign.

The ruling by the Court of Cassation on Thursday, March 2, upheld a previous verdict reached in 2014. Sitting in a wheelchair in the defendant’s cage as the judge read out the charges against him, Mubarak responded: “It did not happen.”

Mubarak, his interior minister, and six aides were sentenced to life in prison in 2012, but another court overturned the verdict two years later, citing technical flaws in the prosecution.

Thursday’s session, held at the Police Academy in a Cairo suburb, was to review the public prosecutor’s request for an appeal.