Spicer says Sessions was ‘100 percent straight’



WASHINGTON (AP) Presidential spokesman Sean Spicer defended Attorney General Jeff Sessions and said Sessions was “100 percent straight” about his contacts with Russia during his Senate confirmation hearings.

Top Democrats have demanded Sessions resign after the revelation that he twice talked with Moscow’s U.S. ambassador during the campaign.

The corroboration of those conversations seemed to contradict Sessions’ sworn statements to Congress during his confirmation hearings.

Some Republicans joined Democrats in calling on Sessions to step aside from a federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Spicer told Fox News “there’s nothing” for Sessions “to recuse himself” from.

Spicer said people are “choosing to play partisan politics” and “should be ashamed of themselves.”