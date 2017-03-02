Trump calls criticism of Sessions a ‘witch hunt’



WASHINGTON (AP) Developments on Thursday, March 2, about Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ talks with the Russian ambassador (all times Eastern Standard Time).

9:38 p.m.

President Donald Trump praised Sessions and accused Democrats of conducting a “witch hunt” in their criticism of the attorney general’s confirmation hearing testimony about his contact with the Russian ambassador during the presidential campaign.

Sessions has recused himself from any investigation into Russian meddling in America’s 2016 presidential election. He acted after it was revealed that he twice spoke with the Russian ambassador during the campaign and failed to say so when pressed by Congress. Some Democrats accused him of lying and called for him to step down.

In a statement, Trump called Session “an honest man” who did nothing wrong. Sessions “could have stated his response more accurately, but it was clearly not intentional,” the president said.

Trump said Democrats were trying to save face after losing the election, were overplaying their hand, and had lost their grip on reality.

He said the real story is all of the “illegal leaks” of classified or other information. “This is a total witch hunt!” he concluded.

6:40 p.m.

An administration official said the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and the man who would become national security adviser, Michael Flynn, met with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. in December.

The official called the sit-down at New York’s Trump Tower a “brief courtesy meeting.”

Flynn was fired in February because he misled Vice President Mike Pence and other administration officials about his contacts with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

The Trump team’s public accounting of Flynn’s conversations with the ambassador have changed multiple times. The administration did not confirm the in-person meeting — or Kushner’s contact with the ambassador — until Thursday.

The official wasn’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly and insisted on anonymity.

6:18 p.m.

A former foreign policy adviser to Trump’s presidential campaign spoke with Russia’s ambassador to the United States over the summer.

A person with knowledge of the meeting said Carter Page talked with Ambassador Kislyak at the same event where now-Attorney General Sessions spoke with the Russian.

Several foreign diplomats attended the Heritage Foundation event on the sidelines of the Republican National Convention in July.

Page briefly served as a foreign policy adviser to Trump’s campaign.

In a statement, Page didn’t confirm the discussion took place but said he “never did anything improper in my activities related to Russia, both last year and throughout the quarter century that I have been traveling to that country.”

The person with knowledge of the discussion wasn’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly and insisted on anonymity.

5:15 p.m.

Sessions was sending a letter to a Senate committee to explain his testimony under oath following revelations he twice met with the Russian ambassador and didn’t say so when pressed by lawmakers.

That’s the word from Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, who said he talked to Sessions.

Grassley said he asked Sessions to send the letter “so we can put this issue to bed once and for all.”

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Sessions’ recusal wasn’t enough and repeated an earlier call for his resignation.

4:35 p.m.

Sessions said he should not be involved in investigating a presidential campaign he had a role in.

Sessions made the comment at his news conference where he announced he was recusing himself from any investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. election.

Sessions rejected any suggestion that he tried to mislead anyone about his contacts with the Russian, saying, “That is not my intent. That is not correct.”

But he added he “should have slowed down and said ‘but I did meet with one Russian official a couple of times.'”

Acting Deputy Attorney General Dana Boente will handle any matters related to the investigation.

4:20 p.m.

The attorney general said he didn’t lie when gave confirmation hearing testimony that he had no interaction with Russians during the 2016 election campaign.

At his news conference, he continued to draw a distinction between his conversations with the Russian ambassador in his role as a senator and his role in the Trump campaign.

Sessions was recusing himself from any Russian-U.S. election investigation at the urging of senior career officials in the Justice Department.

4:10 p.m.

Sessions faced reporters after mounting pressure from both Democrats and Republicans to step aside after revelations he had twice talked with Moscow’s U.S. ambassador during the presidential campaign.

A Justice Department official said there was nothing improper about the meetings. Sessions insisted he never met with Russian officials to discuss the campaign.

When attorneys general have recused themselves in the past, investigations were handled by lower-ranking but still senior political-appointees within the Justice Department.

4:05 p.m.

Presidential spokesman Sean Spicer defended Sessions, saying he was simply doing his job as a former senator when he spoke with the Russian ambassador.

Spicer told reporters aboard Air Force Once that Sessions did not mislead in sworn statements he made to Congress during his confirmation hearing.

At the hearing in January, Sessions was asked about allegations of contact between Russia and Trump aides during the 2016 election.

Sessions said then that he was “unaware” of anyone from the Trump campaign being in touch with the Russian government — despite his own conversations.

Spicer said Sessions had been asked the question with respect to his role as a surrogate for the campaign — not his role as senator.

He argued conversations with ambassadors are part of regular Senate business.

2:40 p.m.

President Trump said he “wasn’t aware” that Sessions had contact with the Russian ambassador during last year’s presidential campaign.

Trump made the comment in Newport News, Virginia, before giving a speech aboard the USS Gerald Ford.

2:15 p.m.

The president said he had “total” confidence in Attorney General Sessions.

Trump made the comment to reporters aboard the USS Gerald Ford in Newport News, Virginia. Asked if Sessions should recuse himself, he said “I don’t think so.”

1:20 p.m.

The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee said he still doesn’t have any evidence that people associated with the Trump presidential campaign had improper contacts with Russian officials.

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., made the comment to reporters after committee members heard from FBI Director James Comey.

Nunes said the only contact he was aware of involved Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, and the Russian ambassador to the United States.

The other party’s top member of the committee, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said the FBI director hadn’t provided a full counterintelligence briefing to committee members.

11:55 a.m.

Presidential spokesman Spicer said Sessions was “100 percent straight” about his contacts with Russia during his Senate confirmation hearings.

Some Republicans were joining Democrats in the call for Sessions to step aside from a federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

Spicer told Fox News “there’s nothing” for Sessions “to recuse himself” from. Spicer added people were “choosing to play partisan politics” and “should be ashamed of themselves.”

11:50 a.m.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said Sessions should only recuse himself from an investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. election if Sessions was a subject of the probe.

Ryan said Congress has been “presented with no evidence that anyone on the Trump campaign or an American was involved in colluding with the Russians.”

He added that Republicans would “leave no stone unturned” in their own investigations of ties between Russia and Trump’s presidential campaign, which the House and Senate Intelligence Committees are conducting.

11:25 a.m.

The top House Democrat said Sessions lied under oath when he told the Senate Judiciary Committee he had no contacts with the Russian government and said he should resign. “Perjury is a crime,” Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said.

In the meantime, Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Marco Rubio of Florida joined a growing chorus of Republicans calling on Sessions to recuse himself from any investigation on contacts between the Russians and President Trump’s campaign last year. “Somebody other than Jeff needs to do it,” Graham said.

Graham also told reporters he was meeting with FBI Director Comey later and would demand to know whether there was an investigation underway into the Russia contacts.

10:58 a.m.

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said in a statement that Sessions is a former colleague and a friend, “but I think it would be best for him and for the country to recuse himself from the DOJ Russia probe.”

Portman joined Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah; Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif.; and Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla.; in calling for Sessions to recuse himself.

“We need a clear-eyed view of what the Russians actually did so that all Americans can have faith in our institutions,” Issa said in a statement.

Other Senate Republicans were rallying around Sessions, saying they trust him and it was up to Sessions whether to recuse himself.

Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee and said, “I trust Jeff Sessions to make that decision.”

10:33 a.m.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., joined other Democrats in calling for Sessions to resign. She said there should be an independent special prosecutor named to oversee an investigation of Russian interference in the U.S. election.

Warren has clashed repeatedly with President Trump and Senate Republicans. She reacted in a series of tweets to reports that Sessions talked twice with Russia’s ambassador during the presidential campaign.

10:25 a.m.

Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., called on Sessions to resign.

Like Sen. Warren,Schumer said a special prosecutor was needed to investigate allegations of Russian interference and also look into whether the investigation had already been compromised by Sessions.

It is members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee who typically meet with foreign ambassadors, not Armed Services Committee lawmakers whose responsibility is oversight of the military and the Pentagon. Congressional contact with Russian officials was limited after the invasion of Crimea and due to Moscow’s close relationship with Syria, a pariah for much of the West.

9:15 a.m.

A Republican committee chairman said Sessions should recuse himself.

Sen. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, chairs the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee. He told MSNBC that Sessions “is going to need to recuse himself at this point.”

Chaffetz told MSNBC that Sessions “should further clarify” his two conversations with Russian Ambassador Kislyak.

Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., called on Sessions to resign, and Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., said he should recuse himself.

8:30 a.m.

Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., told MSNBC’s Morning Joe that Sessions’ statements about his contacts with Moscow had been “contradictory.”

At Session’s confirmation hearing in January, Franken asked the then-Alabama senator what he would do if there was evidence that anyone from the Trump campaign had been in touch with the Russian government during the 2016 White House race.

Sessions replied he was “unaware of those activities.”

Franken called for an “independent prosecutor” to investigate any links the Trump campaign may have had with the Russian government and said Sessions must “come forward with the truth.”

8:15 a.m.

A Kremlin spokesman said all the attention given to Sessions’ meetings with Russia’s U.S. ambassador during the U.S. presidential campaign last year could affect improved ties between the countries.

Dmitry Peskov is the spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Peskov told reporters he didn’t know about the meetings. But he said it’s normal for Russian diplomats to meet with U.S. lawmakers.

A Trump administration official said Sessions met with the diplomat in his capacity as a senator, rather than as a Trump campaign adviser.

Peskov characterized reaction to the news of the meetings as “an emotional atmosphere (that) leads to resistance to the idea of some kind of U.S.-Russia dialogue.”

7:10 a.m.

A presidential spokeswoman assailed reports about Sessions twice talking to Russia’s ambassador to the United States during last year’s presidential campaign.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders called the reports “the latest attack against the Trump administration by partisan Democrats.”

She said Sessions “met with the ambassador in an official capacity as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, which is entirely consistent with his testimony” to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Referring to questions on this issue that Sen. Franken raised with Sessions at that hearing, she said, “It’s no surprise Senator Al Franken is pushing this story immediately following President Trump’s successful address to the nation.”

7:00 a.m.

A prominent Russian lawmaker close to the Kremlin played down the revelation that Sessions met twice with Russia’s ambassador during the American presidential campaign.

Alexei Pushkov, a member of Russia’s upper house of parliament and former head of the lower chamber’s foreign affairs committee, wrote on Twitter: “It turns out that almost the entire US elite has ties to Russia — Paranoia knows no bounds.”