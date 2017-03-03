Caterpillar officials say SEC investigation is about Swiss business



PEORIA, Ill. (AP) Company officials with Caterpillar said they believed a search warrant executed by federal authorities on Thursday, March 2, at their facilities concerned “export filings” related to the company’s Switzerland subsidiary CSARL.

In a statement after federal agents appeared at the company’s Peoria, Illinois, headquarters and other Illinois facilities, representatives said the issue was first disclosed in a 2015 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

At that time, Caterpillar officials said the SEC had notified the manufacturer that it was conducting an informal investigation relating to CSARL, and asked the company to preserve relevant documents.

Caterpillar spokeswoman Corrie Heck Scott said in an email that the company was cooperating with law enforcement.