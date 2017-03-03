Jewish cemetery in New York vandalized



ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) A cemetery in Rochester, New York, was one of the targets in a recent string of anti-Semitic incidents around the country.

On Thursday March 2, The Rochester Democrat and Chronicle newspaper reported toppled and defaced headstones were discovered at Waad Hakolel Cemetery in northwest Rochester.

Cemetery officials said there were at least a dozen desecrated grave markers.

A Rochester police spokeswoman said no suspects had been arrested, but authorities would continue to investigate.

About 100 headstones were recently overturned in a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia. That came about a week after a similar crime in Missouri.

In Indiana, an apparent gunshot fired into a synagogue Tuesday drew the attention of the FBI.