Pence defends Sessions and his Russia comments



WASHINGTON (AP) Developments on Friday, March 3, about Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ talks with the Russian ambassador (all times Eastern Standard Time).

2:50 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence said he did not know of Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ meeting with the Russian ambassador but dismissed the criticism of the top law enforcement official.

Speaking to reporters in Wisconsin, Pence said he and President Donald Trump have full confidence in Sessions. Pence called him a “man of intergrity.”

Pence said Sessions’ answer to the Senate Judiciary Committee while under oath was “clearly unintentional.”

Pence said Sessions could have answered the question more clearly. He said Sessions had “corrected the record appropriately, and we’re just very confident in his ability to lead this agency and respect his decision to recuse himself.”

6:51 a.m.

Russia’s top diplomat said the uproar over U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ meetings with the Russian ambassador is a replay of McCarthyism.

Sessions recused himself Thursday from any probe that examines communications between President Trump’s aides and Russians following revelations that Sessions spoke twice with the Russian ambassador during the campaign and failed to say so to Congress.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said contacts with officials and lawmakers are part of any ambassador’s duties. He said the pressure on Sessions “strongly resembles a witch hunt or the times of McCarthyism, which we thought were long over in the United States as a civilized country.”

Sen. Joseph McCarthy, R-Wis., in the 1950s led a hunt for communist traitors he believed worked in the government and the army.

3:12 a.m.

The controversy over any Kremlin involvement in American politics won’t fade away anytime soon.

Attorney General Sessions is now the second high-ranking member of the Trump administration to take a hit over conversations with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S.

Sessions’ recusal from any investigation of communications between Trump aides and Russians came after a chorus of demands that Sessions resolve the seeming contradiction between his two conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak and his statements to Congress in January that he had not communicated with Russians during the campaign.

It carried echoes of a similar controversy involving retired Gen. Michael Flynn, who resigned as national security adviser after misleading administration officials about his own discussions with the Russian official.