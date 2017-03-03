Perry, Carson sworn in as Cabinet secretaries



WASHINGTON (AP) Two more of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet secretaries were sworn into office on Thursday, March 2 (all times Eastern Standard Time).

6:25 p.m.

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry was sworn in as President Trump’s energy secretary.

Perry was approved by the Senate earlier by a 62-37 vote and then Vice President Mike Pence administered Perry’s oath of office at the White House.

Perry — who once pledged to eliminate the Energy Department — has repeatedly promised to be an advocate for the agency and to protect the nation’s nuclear stockpile. Perry also has said he’d rely on federal scientists, including those who work on climate change.

Perry has said he’ll work to develop American energy in all forms — from oil, gas and nuclear power to renewable sources such as wind and solar power.

6:00 p.m.

Ben Carson was sworn in as the next secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The retired neurosurgeon and Republican presidential candidate was confirmed by the Senate earlier Thursday.

Vice President Pence said he was confident that Carson would “open doors of opportunity” to some of the most vulnerable in the country.

Carson’s selection for the position raised eyebrows because he never held public office and has no experience in housing or development issues. But he earned the president’s respect and confidence during the campaign.

4:35 p.m.

Senators cleared Trump’s nominee to run Medicare and Medicaid for a final floor vote.

The Finance Committee approved Indiana health care consultant Seema Verma on a party line vote of 13-12.

Verma would head the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, an agency that oversees health insurance programs covering more than 130 million Americans. Known as CMS, it’s also responsible for administering the Obama-era health care law that Trump has vowed to repeal and replace.

She’s a protégé of Vice President Pence, after designing a Medicaid expansion along conservative lines for Indiana when he was governor. Her consulting business has about a dozen staffers, and if confirmed, she would run an agency with nearly 6,500 employees.

Verma is expected to act as a liaison to governors.

2:15 p.m.

The Senate confirmed Perry to serve as energy secretary.

Democrats said they accept Perry’s disavowal of his 2011 pledge to abolish the Energy Department. But they’re worried he may not stand up to Republican proposals to slash the department’s budget.

Perry served 14 years as Texas governor.

10:40 a.m.

The Senate confirmed Carson as housing secretary by a 58-41 vote.

Carson will lead an agency of some 8,300 employees and a budget of about $47 billion.

His nomination cleared a Senate committee in January on a unanimous vote. Republicans praised his life story as inspiring. Carson grew up in inner-city Detroit with a single mother who had a third-grade education. Democrats welcomed Carson’s promises to address homelessness, lead hazards in housing, and other issues.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development oversees billions of dollars in housing assistance to low-income people. It also enforces fair housing laws and offers mortgage insurance to poorer Americans.