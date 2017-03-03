Suspect in Jewish threats appears before judge



NEW YORK (AP) Developments on Friday, March 3, about an arrest in connection with threats made to at least eight Jewish institutions nationwide and the Anti-Defamation League’s headquarters in New York City (all times Eastern Standard Time).

3:40 p.m.

A former journalist accused of making the threats appeared before a federal judge in St. Louis.

Juan Thompson, 31, was handcuffed and wearing brown pants and a blue collarless shirt. He politely answered questions.

He was charged with cyberstalking a former ex-girlfriend and was held without bail. Authorities said the threats were made in an effort to smear her.

Magistrate Judge David Noce asked if Thompson needed a public defender to represent him further. Thompson said he had “a little money” to hire a lawyer.

There were at least a half dozen supporters present who would say only that Thompson’s record was clean. His lawyer refused to comment.

His next hearing is March 8.

3:20 p.m.

A U.S. official said the Federal Communications Commission granted an emergency waiver to allow Jewish community centers and their phone carriers to track the numbers of callers who make threats.

The official told The Associated Press the agency’s waiver would allow JCCs nationwide and their phone carriers to obtain the phone numbers even when the caller tried to block the number.

The official was not authorized to speak publicly about the waiver and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

2:35 p.m.

Jewish community leaders met with the FBI director after Thompson’s arrest.

A JCC Association of North America official said the meeting included discussion of threats directed against Jewish institutions in the past two months.

The official said the Jewish community was deeply grateful for the FBI’s “extraordinary effort.” Representatives left the meeting “with the highest confidence” the agency would work to resolve the matter soon.

12:55 p.m.

A Missouri police official said Thompson would also be questioned about the desecration of a Jewish cemetery.

University City police Lt. Fredrick Lemons told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that detectives would question Thompson about 154 headstones toppled at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in the St. Louis suburb.

Vice President Mike Pence visited the cemetery after the February vandalism and spoke out against acts of hatred, prejudice, violence, and anti-Semitism.

12:30 p.m.

The Anti-Defamation League released a statement indicating the group was relieved and gratified after Thompson’s arrest.

The ADL statement included a note that Thompson had been on its radar ever since he fabricated a story about Charleston, South Carolina, church shooter Dylann Roof.