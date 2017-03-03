Vice President Pence used a private email account to conduct state business



UNDATED (AP) Public records obtained by the Indianapolis Star showed when Vice President Mike Pence was Indiana’s governor, he used a private email account to conduct public business.

The newspaper reported on Friday, March 3, that Pence communicated with advisers through his personal AOL account on homeland security matters and security at the governor’s residence.

Pence frequently criticized rival Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server when she served as President Barack Obama’s secretary of state.



The vice president said his use of a private email while governor was in “full compliance” with Indiana laws.

Pence addressed his use of the private email following a speech in Janesville, Wisconsin. He was there with House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and briefly spoke to reporters while waiting for lunch with Ryan at O’Riley and Conway’s restaurant.

Pence said there’s “no comparison whatsoever between Hillary Clinton’s practice of having a private servers” and “mishandling classified information, destroying emails when they were requested by the Congress and by officials.”

Pence said he had an outside attorney review all of his private email records to identify any that referenced state business or related activities.

“As Indiana laws required we transferred all of those to the state of Indiana subject to the public access laws,” he said.