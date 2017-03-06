Ben Carson compares slavery to immigration to America



WASHINGTON (AP) Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson compared slavery to immigration in the United States on Monday, March 6, a view that one slavery expert called “inappropriate and wildly inaccurate.”

Carson talked about the work ethic of immigrants who came through Ellis Island during his first speech to the department. “There were other immigrants who came here on the bottom of slave ships,” he said.

A HUD spokesman declined to comment when asked about Carson’s statement.

Rana Hogarth is a professor at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She said slaves, unlike immigrants, were “a group of people making this journey against their will.”

Hogarth called on Carson to correct his statement.