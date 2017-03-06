Chaffetz says he hasn’t seen wiretap evidence



WASHINGTON (AP) Developments on Monday, March 6, about President Donald Trump’s claim that Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower during the election (all times Eastern Standard Time).

10:30 a.m.

Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, who chairs the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, said he hasn’t seen evidence of the President’s wiretap claim.

Chaffetz told CBS This Morning that “I have not seen anything directly that would support what the president has said.”

But if the allegations are true, Chaffetz said, there would be a “paper trail” on such a wiretap because it would require a warrant. He said Trump has the power to declassify such a court order.

Chaffetz said Trump has “tens of billions of dollars in intelligence” at his fingertips.

“I got to believe, I think, he might have something there. But if not, we’re going to find out,” he said.

7:50 a.m.

White House advisers have not backed away from the President’s claims.

They insisted that Trump believes the explosive allegations he made over the weekend, for which he provided no evidence. The allegations were swiftly denied by an Obama spokesman and by Obama’s intelligence chief.

Kellyanne Conway told Fox & Friends that “credible news sources” suggested there was politically motivated activity during the campaign. She added that as president, Trump “has information and intelligence that the rest of us do not.”

Likewise, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, deputy White House press secretary, told NBC’s Today show that the president “firmly believes that the Obama administration may have tapped into the phones at Trump Tower.”

When asked whether Trump’s assertions were based on media reports or U.S. intelligence, Sanders said “he may have access to documents that I don’t know about.”

5:30 a.m.

The spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin has distanced the Kremlin from President Trump’s claim.

The claim came amid the swirl of revelations about contacts between Trump aides and Russia’s ambassador to the U.S., both during and after a presidential election Russia was believed to have meddled in.

When asked about the allegation, Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the Kremlin “should not be in any way linked to U.S. domestic issues” and “doesn’t have the slightest inclination or intention to be associated with these affairs.”

Trump was trailed for months by questions about his campaign’s ties to Russia. Disclosures about his aides’ contacts with the Russian ambassador cost Michael Flynn his job as national security adviser.

3:30 a.m.

Key members of Congress said they will honor the President’s request to investigate his unsubstantiated claim.

A U.S. official said the FBI asked the Justice Department to dispute Trump’s allegation, though no such statement was issued.

Trump made his startling claim of presidential abuse of power in a series of tweets early Saturday. They capped a week in which the positive reaction to his address to Congress quickly evaporated amid the swirl of allegations about contacts between Trump aides and a Russian official.