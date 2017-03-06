Mavs upend Thunder 104-98



DALLAS (KNTU) The Mavs continued their winning form, making it four of the last five with a 104-89 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, Mar. 5.

With contributions from both veterans and younger players, Dallas was able to outscore the Thunder and keep superstar point guard Russell Westbrook contained.

Coming into the night on a four game streak of 40 points or more, Westbrook was poised for a big game. But Dallas put together a surprisingly stellar defensive performance and finished on the other end, shooting 49% from the field with four double digit scorers.

The Mavs were firing on all cylinders early, taking a 10 point lead into the break after scoring 60 points in the first half. While Dallas was hitting their shots, Oklahoma City struggled. The Thunder finished the night 40% from the field, but shot just 9% from three point range, going 2-for-22.

Cutting their deficit to 15 with five minutes left in the game, Oklahoma City was setting up a late game comeback. However, Dallas continued to put on pressure with the help of Dirk Nowitzki and Seth Curry.

The Mavericks ended up pulling away late and securing a victory, thanks to a team-high 22 points from Seth Curry and 13 points from Nerlens Noel off the bench.

Nowitzki continued his quest for 30,000 points, putting up 18 and a helpful 12 rebounds to finish with a double-double. The 38 year old is now 20 points away from the 30,000 milestone.

The Mavericks are now two games out of a playoff spot, with three of their last four wins coming against teams in playoff spots. They’ll continue to try to climb in the standings on Tuesday, Mar. 7 when they host the Los Angeles Lakers.