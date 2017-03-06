Trump privately signs revised travel ban



WASHINGTON (AP) Developments on Monday, March 6, about President Donald Trump’s new travel ban order (all times Eastern Standard Time).

11:40 a.m.

President Trump signed a revised travel ban that temporarily halts entry to the U.S. for people from six Muslim-majority nations who were seeking new visas and suspended the country’s refugee program.

White House spokesman Michael Short, said the signing was done privately.

The new directive aims to address legal issues with the original order, which caused confusion at airports, sparked protests around the country, and was ultimately blocked by federal courts.

The revised order is narrower and specifies that a 90-day ban on people from Sudan, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen does not apply to those who already have valid visas.

The White House also dropped Iraq from the list of banned countries.

10:50 a.m.

Nigeria has warned citizens not to travel to the United States, saying several Nigerians with valid visas have been put on the next plane home.

Nigeria has not been put on the list of the six Muslim-majority African nations whose citizens the President wants to bar from entering the United States.

But the special assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and the diaspora said in a statement that several Nigerians with valid multiple-entry visas have been refused entry to the United States. Abike Dabiri-Erewa said their visas were canceled when they landed and they were put on the next plane home.

“Nigerians who have no compelling or urgent reason to travel to the U.S. to postpone their travel plans until the new administration’s policy on immigration is clear,” she advised.

10:30 a.m.

Iraq officials said a revised U.S. travel ban that removed the country from a list of Muslim-majority nations sends a “positive message” about the future of bilateral relations as the two countries work to combat the Islamic State group.

Government spokesman Saad al-Hadithi said the decision to revise the ban showed that there is a “real partnership” between Washington and Baghdad.

An earlier version of the travel ban, which was signed in January before being suspended by the courts, banned Iraqis and the citizens of six other countries from entering the United States. The move sparked anger among many Iraqis, and prompted lawmakers to call for a reciprocal order banning Americans from Iraq.