Bacon, soda, and too few nuts tied to big portion of US deaths



CHICAGO (AP) If you’re gorging on bacon or skimping on nuts, you might want to rethink your diet. That’s according to research linking 10 foods with deaths from heart disease, strokes, and diabetes.

The study showed overeating or not eating enough of so-called “good” foods contributes to nearly half of U.S. deaths from the three causes.

The researchers used data showing about 700,000 Americans died in 2012 from heart disease, strokes, and diabetes. They also examined several years of national health surveys questioning adults about their diets.

“Good” foods that were under-eaten included nuts and seeds, seafood, and fruits. “Bad” foods that were overeaten included salt, processed meats, and sugary drinks.

Results were published Tuesday, March 7, in The Journal of the American Medical Association.