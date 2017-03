WASHINGTON (AP) House Republicans unveiled their plan on Tuesday, March 7, to unravel President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act.

The legislation would get rid of the fines imposed on people who don’t carry health insurance.

But it’s also likely to leave more Americans without coverage. Income-based subsidies would be replaced with age-based tax credits.

And beginning in 2020, states adding Medicaid recipients would no longer receive the additional federal funds “Obamacare” has provided.