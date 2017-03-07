Today in History: March 7

UNDATED (AP) Tuesday, March 7, is the 66th day of 2017. There are 299 days left in the year.
- Highlight in History:
- On March 7, 1967, the musical You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, based on the Peanuts comic strips by Charles M. Schulz with Gary Burghoff in the title role, opened in New York’s Greenwich Village, beginning an off-Broadway run of 1,597 performances.
- On this date:
- In 1793, during the French Revolutionary Wars, France declared war on Spain.
- In 1850, in a three-hour speech to the U.S. Senate, Daniel Webster of Massachusetts endorsed the Compromise of 1850 as a means of preserving the Union.
- In 1875, composer Maurice Ravel was born in Ciboure, France.
- In 1876, Alexander Graham Bell received a U.S. patent for his telephone.
- In 1916, Bavarian Motor Works (BMW) had its beginnings in Munich, Germany, as an airplane engine manufacturer.
- In 1926, the first successful trans-Atlantic radio-telephone conversations took place between New York and London.
- In 1936, Adolf Hitler ordered his troops to march into the Rhineland, thereby breaking the Treaty of Versailles and the Locarno Pact.
- In 1945, during World War II, U.S. forces crossed the Rhine at Remagen, Germany, using the damaged but still usable Ludendorff Bridge.
- In 1955, the first TV production of the musical Peter Pan starring Mary Martin aired on NBC.
- In 1965, a march by civil rights demonstrators was violently broken up at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., by state troopers and a sheriff’s posse in what came to be known as “Bloody Sunday.”
- In 1975, the U.S. Senate revised its filibuster rule, allowing 60 senators to limit debate in most cases, instead of the previously required two-thirds of senators present.
- In 1981, anti-government guerrillas in Colombia executed kidnapped American Bible translator Chester Bitterman, whom they’d accused of being a CIA agent.
- In 1994, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled that a parody that pokes fun at an original work can be considered “fair use.” (The ruling concerned a parody of the Roy Orbison song “Oh, Pretty Woman” by the rap group 2 Live Crew.)
- In 1996, three U.S. servicemen were convicted in the rape of a 12-year-old Okinawa girl and sentenced by a Japanese court to up to seven years in prison.
- In 2003, a four-day walkout by Broadway musicians began.
- In 2004, V. Gene Robinson was invested in Concord, N.H., as the Episcopal Church’s first openly gay bishop.
- In 2010, Kathryn Bigelow became the first woman to win an Academy Award for best director for her Iraq War thriller The Hurt Locker, which won six Oscars, including best picture.
- In 2011, Reversing course, President Barack Obama approved the resumption of military trials at the U.S. prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, ending a two-year ban.
- Also in 2011, Charlie Sheen was fired from the sitcom Two and a Half Men by Warner Bros. Television following repeated misbehavior and weeks of the actor’s angry, often-manic media campaign against his studio bosses.
- Ten years ago:
- A sex offender was found guilty in Miami of kidnapping, raping and murdering 9-year-old Jessica Lunsford, who was buried alive. (John Evander Couey was sentenced to death, but died of natural causes in Sept. 2009.)
- Ten people, most of them children, were killed in the Bronx, N.Y., when fire tore through their home.
- A suicide attacker blew himself up in a cafe northeast of Baghdad, killing 30 people.
- Five years ago:
- President Barack Obama, speaking at a Daimler truck plant in Mount Holly, N.C., made his most urgent appeal to date for the nation to wean itself from oil, calling it a “fuel of the past” and demanding that the United States broaden its approach to energy.
- The Indianapolis Colts released injured quarterback Peyton Manning, who went on to play for the Denver Broncos.
- One year ago:
- Peyton Manning announced his retirement after 18 seasons in the National Football League.
- A jury in Nashville, Tenn., awarded sports reporter Erin Andrews $55 million in her lawsuit against a stalker who rented a hotel room next to hers and secretly recorded her, finding that the hotel companies and the stalker shared in the blame.
- Stephen Curry scored 41 points and became the first player in NBA history to make 300 3-pointers in a season as the Golden State Warriors held off the Orlando Magic 119-113 for their 45th straight home victory.
- Birthdays:
- TV personality Willard Scott is 83.
- International Motorsports Hall of Famer Janet Guthrie is 79.
- Actor Daniel J. Travanti is 77.
- Entertainment executive Michael Eisner is 75.
- Rock musician Chris White (The Zombies) is 74.
- Actor John Heard is 71.
- Rock singer Peter Wolf (J. Geils Band) is 71.
- Rock musician Matthew Fisher (Procol Harum) is 71.
- Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Franco Harris is 67.
- Pro and College Football Hall-of-Famer Lynn Swann is 65.
- Rhythm-and-blues singer-musician Ernie Isley (The Isley Brothers) is 65.
- Rock musician Kenny Aronoff (BoDeans, John Mellencamp) is 64.
- Actor Bryan Cranston is 61.
- Actress Donna Murphy is 58.
- Actor Nick Searcy is 58.
- Golfer Tom Lehman is 58.
- International Tennis Hall-of-Famer Ivan Lendl is 57.
- Actress Mary Beth Evans is 56.
- Singer-actress Taylor Dayne is 55.
- Actor Bill Brochtrup is 54.
- Author E.L. James (Fifty Shades of Grey) is 54.
- Author Bret Easton Ellis (American Psycho) is 53.
- Opera singer Denyce Graves is 53.
- Comedian Wanda Sykes is 53.
- Actor Jonathan Del Arco is 51.
- Rock musician Randy Guss (Toad the Wet Sprocket) is 50.
- Actress Rachel Weisz is 47.
- Actor Peter Sarsgaard is 46.
- Actor Jay Duplass is 44.
- Classical singer Sebastien Izambard (Il Divo) is 44.
- Rock singer Hugo Ferreira (Tantric) is 43.
- Actress Jenna Fischer is 43.
- Actor Tobias Menzies is 43.
- Actress Sarayu Rao is 42.
- Actress Audrey Marie Anderson is 42.
- Actor TJ Thyne is 42.
- Bluegrass singer-musician Frank Solivan is 40.
- Actress Laura Prepon is 37.
- Jazz pianist Frank LoCrasto is 34.
- Actress Bel Powley is 25.
- Thought for the day:
- “All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt.” — Charles M. Schulz, American cartoonist (1922-2000).