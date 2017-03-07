Trump set to roll back federal fuel-economy requirements



WASHINGTON (AP) The Trump administration is moving to roll back federal fuel-economy requirements that would have forced automakers to significantly increase the efficiency of new cars and trucks. The requirements were a key part of former President Barack Obama’s strategy to combat global warming.

The Environmental Protection Agency is expected to reverse a decision made in the Obama administration’s waning days to lock in strict gas mileage requirements for cars and light trucks through 2025.

Automakers asked EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt to discard a Jan. 13 decision requiring the fleet of new cars to average a real-world figure of 36 miles per gallon.

Lawmakers, industry groups, and environmentalists said the administration has signaled it plans to take this step.