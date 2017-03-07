WikiLeaks publish 1000s of what it says are CIA documents



WASHINGTON (AP) One retired U.S. intelligence official said the latest release of documents by WikiLeaks is “real bad” for the CIA.

The dump included more than 8,000 documents that are said to have been taken from the CIA’s Center for Cyber Intelligence. Experts said they appear to be legitimate, and the release was almost certain to shake the CIA.

If it does prove legitimate, the dump will represent yet another catastrophic breach for the U.S. intelligence community at the hands of WikiLeaks and its allies.

The documents cover a range of topics, including what appeared to be a discussion about how to compromise smart televisions and turn them into improvised surveillance devices.

Security expert Jake Williams of Rendition Infosec said he wouldn’t be surprised if people were “changing careers — and ending careers — as we speak.”