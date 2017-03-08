Attack on military hospital in Afghan capital kills 30



KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) Afghanistan’s Defense Ministry said an attack on a military hospital in the capital killed more than 30 people.

An Islamic State affiliate claimed the Wednesday, March 8, attack on the hospital in Kabul’s heavily guarded diplomatic quarter, set off clashes that lasted for several hours.

Gen. Dawlat Waziri, a Defense Ministry spokesman, said there were “more than 30 killed and more than 50 wounded” in the attack.

He also said security forces took full control of the facility and that the fighting had ended.