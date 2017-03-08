Baldwin: Trump impression unlikely at Correspondents dinner



LOS ANGELES (AP) Alec Baldwin doesn’t expect to take his impression of President Trump from Saturday Night Live to the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in April.

Trump announced on Twitter in February that he wouldn’t attend the fundraiser for college scholarships and venue for reporting awards, and a host had not yet been named. That led to speculation that Baldwin could host the April 29 event in character — but the 58-year-old actor doesn’t see it happening.



“I think the White House Correspondents’ people will probably not ask me to do Trump if I had to bet,” he told The Associated Press on Monday, March 6. “I wouldn’t be surprised if they determined that me doing that there is not in their interests. Maybe him not coming — if he doesn’t come — the idea is let’s send him up, but let’s not send him up in effigy and have some impostor come.”

The last time a sitting president skipped the WHCA dinner was in 1981 by Ronald Reagan according to The Poynter Institute. That was because he was recovering from an assassination attempt, but Poynter noted Reagan still phoned in his remarks.

Baldwin also hinted in an interview with Extra that he would be cutting back on portraying Trump in public. He said that while he enjoys playing Trump, he wonders if his impression might detract from more important political discussions that need to be had.

He said he doesn’t know “how much more people can take it.”