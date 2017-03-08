First lady hosts International Women’s Day luncheon



WASHINGTON (AP) Melania Trump hosted a luncheon on Wednesday, March 8, for International Women’s Day. It was her first solo White House event as first lady.

The U.N.-designated day commemorates the push for women’s rights. Women across the U.S. observed the day by skipping work and shopping, and instead attended rallies.

Attendees included her stepdaughter, Ivanka Trump; Vice President Mike Pence’s wife, Karen; White House counselor Kellyanne Conway; and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

Reporters were led out of the room as the first lady began to speak.

She and President Donald Trump planned to have dinner later with Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and his wife, Heidi.