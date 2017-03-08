Hawaii files amended lawsuit to fight Trump’s travel ban



HONOLULU (AP) Hawaii filed an amended federal lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban.

The state filed the suit Tuesday, March 7, with updates to the existing challenge on Trump’s previous order. It said the order would harm the Muslim population of Hawaii.

The new order, announced Monday, barred new visas for people from six Muslim-majority countries and temporarily shut down America’s refugee program, which affected would-be visitors and immigrants from Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, and Libya.

The lawsuit stated the case would be used to protect its residents, businesses, and schools, as well as its “sovereignty against illegal actions of President Donald J. Trump and the federal government.”

The lawsuit had been on hold while a nationwide injunction on the initial ban remained in place.