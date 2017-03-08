Spicer says WikiLeaks, email hacks not the same



WASHINGTON (AP) Developments on Wednesday, March 8, about the publication by WikiLeaks of what it described as thousands of pages of confidential files about CIA hacking activities (all times Eastern Standard Time).

2:30 p.m.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said there’s a “massive, massive difference” between leaking classified material and the hacking of the email account of John Podesta, a top Clinton adviser during the campaign.

Spicer was asked about WikiLeaks’ release of thousands of documents that claimed to show a broad program by the CIA to turn iPhones and other gadgets into surveillance tools.

Trump said during his fall campaign, “I love WikiLeaks,” and often praised the release of emails by WikiLeaks involving Clinton and her team.

12:30 p.m.

Officials at Apple said many of the security vulnerabilities disclosed by WikiLeaks were fixed weeks ago.

Company officials said its initial analysis showed that the latest version of the iOS system software for iPhones and iPads fixed many of those flaws. That version came out in January, well before the latest WikiLeaks release.

Officials also said they will “continue work to rapidly address any identified vulnerabilities.”

Apple also encouraged its users to download the latest version of iOS for the most recent security updates.

Google hadn’t commented yet on similar vulnerabilities with its Android system.