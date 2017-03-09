2 of 3 wildfires in Texas Panhandle now fully contained



DALLAS (AP) Officials said two of the three fires that had been burning in the Texas Panhandle were fully contained and firefighters continued to tamp down the largest of the three.

A Texas A&M Forest Service official said a fire in the northeast corner of the Panhandle near the Oklahoma border burned nearly 500 square miles and was 75 percent contained on Thursday, March 9.

A separate fire just to the south was fully contained after burning about 210 square miles. Another, smaller fire to the west, near Amarillo, was fully contained by firefighters Tuesday.

Four people died in the Texas fires while a fifth person was killed in Oklahoma and another person died in Kansas.

A Texas Cattle Feeder’s Association official said more than 5,000 cattle were in immediate need of hay and feed supplies.