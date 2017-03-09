GOP’s health overhaul clears 2nd committee



WASHINGTON (AP) Developments on Thursday, March 9, about the health care debate going on in Congress with Republicans pushing an overhaul of former President Obama’s Affordable Care Act (all times Eastern Standard Time).

1:50 p.m.

Republicans scored an early triumph with a second key House panel approving a bill to end the Obama health law and fundamentally restructure Medicaid for low-income people.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee cleared the Republican bill on a party-line vote of 31-23 — after more than 27 hours of debate. The Ways and Means Committee approved the legislation earlier in the day.

With backing from President Donald Trump, Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., wants to push the bill through the House in weeks. Ryan appeared to be off to a good start, though opposition was building.

Hospitals, doctors, and consumer groups warn of large coverage losses and cost shifts if the bill is signed into law as written.

1:30 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence said Obama’s health care law has made it difficult for businesses to grow and the Trump administration will bring the “Obamacare nightmare” to an end.

Pence said in a speech to business leaders from the Latino Coalition that the health law has placed a “crushing burden” on job creation and hurt small businesses.

The vice president said despite “fear-mongering” there will be an “orderly transition” after Congress acts to repeal the law.

He said the administration will work after the repeal to allow for the sale of health insurance across state lines.

Pence said he wants to “get that little lizard on television or get Flo out there selling health insurance,” a reference to GEICO and Progressive Insurance ads.

12:30 p.m.

House Speaker Ryan wanted everyone to know that Republicans were literally rolling up their sleeves to work on health care legislation.

Ryan showed up for his weekly press briefing jacketless, with his sleeves rolled up, and proceeded to deliver a PowerPoint presentation to assembled media about the Republican health care bill now moving through the House.

With a captive audience, on live TV and armed with a laser pointer, the speaker clicked through a series of slides meant to illustrate problems with the existing ACA, and the Republicans’ solutions.

His wonky lecture lasted far longer than his usual weekly briefings. Unacknowledged were the array of opponents criticizing the Republican’s repeal-and-replace drive from across the political spectrum.

10:25 a.m.

Democrats were fortifying themselves for the long haul when the House Energy and Commerce Committee neared the 24-hour mark of its meeting to debate and pass part of the new health bill.

The second-ranking House Democrat — Maryland’s Steny Hoyer — showed up, along with aides who were carrying platters of pastries, doughnuts, and bagels.

“We’re here to support our troops so they can get something to eat,” Hoyer said.

Committee members were in an epic fight over the bill. Majority Republicans want to pass it before their Easter recess, while Democrats have been offering as many amendments as they could to slow the process.

The scores of amendments have been rejected on party-line votes.

8:45 a.m.

Vice President Pence plans to visit Louisville, Ky., on Saturday to try to make the case for repealing and replacing the ACA.

Pence is set to appear with Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin at an event in the hometown of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has been a critic of the proposed health care legislation.

Pence was in Ohio and Wisconsin a week earlier in support of the repeal.

8:30 a.m.

A political group tied to House Republican leaders was running TV ads to pressure conservative lawmakers on health care.

An American Action Network official said the network would run spots in 30 districts represented by members of the hard-line House Freedom Caucus.

Many in that group have opposed the proposed health care overhaul. They said the measure creates costly tax credits and doesn’t end the former president’s law swiftly, including its Medicaid expansion.

The spots cost a modest $500,000, and make the claim that the Republican bill offers more control and lower costs than Obama’s law. Critics said the Republican bill proposes sparser coverage and would make care unaffordable for many.

The announcer encourages viewers to urge their lawmakers to “vote with President Trump” and support the bill.